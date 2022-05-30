Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $96.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $99.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.09. The company had a trading volume of 351,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

