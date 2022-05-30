Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,037. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

