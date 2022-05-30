Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,037. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

See Also

