Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

