Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

