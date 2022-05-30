Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

