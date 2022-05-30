Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 582.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $216.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

