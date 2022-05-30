Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

