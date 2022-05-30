Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $381,000 Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.50 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

