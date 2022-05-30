Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

