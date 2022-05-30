Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 113,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $19,786,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

