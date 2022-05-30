JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.33 ($4.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.94 and a 200-day moving average of €5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

