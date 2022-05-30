JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,598.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

