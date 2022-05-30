JulSwap Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.