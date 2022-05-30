Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jupiter Wellness stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the period.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

