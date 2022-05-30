Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,642,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the April 30th total of 3,717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.76.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.