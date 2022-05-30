Kalmar Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $41,010.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 346.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,788,222 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

