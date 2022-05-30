Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00089742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00275601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008167 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

