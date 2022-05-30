Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $65.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Kava has a market cap of $523.50 million and approximately $65.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00087155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00270334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 200,085,212 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

