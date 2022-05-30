KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $329.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 346.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

