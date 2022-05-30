KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in May

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. 74,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,177. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.