Keep Network Trading Down 4.2% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $175.01 million and $2.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,748.20 or 0.99985818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 789,783,569 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

