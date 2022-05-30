Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

