Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.