Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,232 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 304,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 140,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KVSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,473. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

