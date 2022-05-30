Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,404. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiromic BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

