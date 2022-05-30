Knoll Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 67.9% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $123,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,467. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

