Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $11.80. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5221 per share. This represents a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

