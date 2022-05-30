KZ Cash Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,514.49 and approximately $31.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004431 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.97 or 0.00419135 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00182962 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.