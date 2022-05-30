L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.77 on Monday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.