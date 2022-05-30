L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.77 on Monday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.