Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,389,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.11.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.