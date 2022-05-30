Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 725,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,014,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.77. 14,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

