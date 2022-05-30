Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 761,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $19,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.