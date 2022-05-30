Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,133. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

