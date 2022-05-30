Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 5.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

AVB stock opened at $210.91 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

