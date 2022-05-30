Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,170 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises about 14.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of American Campus Communities worth $87,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.13 and a beta of 0.82.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

