Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 76,970 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,970 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 2.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $30.87. 562,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

