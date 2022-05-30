Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,386 shares of company stock worth $75,537. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,010. The firm has a market cap of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

