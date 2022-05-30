LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,116.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $16,116.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

