Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $319,628.63

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $319,628.63 and approximately $18,639.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,488.58 or 0.40739161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

