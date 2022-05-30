Leelyn Smith LLC Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. 77,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,127. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.