Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. 610,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,150. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

