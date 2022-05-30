Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 207,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.