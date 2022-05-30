Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

VRTX stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. 84,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

