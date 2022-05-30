Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.