Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $21.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,997. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.54 and a 200-day moving average of $558.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

