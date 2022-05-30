Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. 373,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,988. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

