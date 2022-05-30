Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.71. 299,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,537. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

