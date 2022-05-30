Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,383. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

