LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.