Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $147.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

